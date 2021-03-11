TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $377.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.47.

TFFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other news, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,956 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

