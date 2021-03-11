The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.