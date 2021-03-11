The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $47.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 158,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,366. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.