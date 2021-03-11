The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,371 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $6,521,000. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 970,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,480,000 after buying an additional 255,197 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $4,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

SCHW traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $64.65. 356,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,489. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

