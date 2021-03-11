The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

