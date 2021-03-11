The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

