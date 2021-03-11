The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $384.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $384.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

COO stock opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.86. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $401.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

