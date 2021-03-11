The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE SRV opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

