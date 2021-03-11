The Force Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.87 or 0.00423848 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

