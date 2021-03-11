The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Gap in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

