The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get The Gap alerts:

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 371,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.