The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Gap were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gap alerts:

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock worth $680,747. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.