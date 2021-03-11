The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 222,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

