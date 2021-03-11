The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) a €18.20 Price Target

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) received a €18.20 ($21.41) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.60 ($20.71).

DEC stock opened at €21.00 ($24.71) on Thursday. JCDecaux SA has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.07.

About JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

