The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $22.90 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 665,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

