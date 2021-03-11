The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Buy

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 626,433 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 165,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

