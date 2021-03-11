The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.