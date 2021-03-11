The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.45

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 11531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

