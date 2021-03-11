The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.36

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 24625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

