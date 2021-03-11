The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $120.25. 926,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,822. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

