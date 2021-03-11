The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Up 9.2%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.93 and last traded at $58.87. 335,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 375,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $863.51 million, a PE ratio of -452.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 849,197 shares of company stock valued at $42,009,321. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

