The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

MIK opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,700,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

