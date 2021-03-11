The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $699.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce $699.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.00 million. The Middleby posted sales of $677.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in The Middleby by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Middleby by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Middleby by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Middleby by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.28. 304,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $171.90. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

