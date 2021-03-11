The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 195,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $313.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

