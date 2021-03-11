The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.95

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.95 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 67.30 ($0.88). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 150 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.89. The company has a market cap of £26.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.08.

The Quarto Group Company Profile (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

