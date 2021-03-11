The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

