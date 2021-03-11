The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its position in The Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 39,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in The Southern by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 151,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 129,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

SO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 175,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $65.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

