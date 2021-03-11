The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.