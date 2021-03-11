The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 14,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $197.62. 94,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,704,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.73 billion, a PE ratio of -126.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

