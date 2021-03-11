The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 52.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.