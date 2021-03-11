The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 194.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,997 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,561 shares of company stock worth $7,343,710 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WU stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.