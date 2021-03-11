The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The York Water has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $618.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get The York Water alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.