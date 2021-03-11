The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The York Water has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $618.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

