The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The York Water has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

