THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 70.8% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 70.8% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $327,059.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

