Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the February 11th total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,893,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSOI remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,538,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

