TheStreet Upgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to C

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in PVH by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PVH by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

