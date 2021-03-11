Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in February

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TFECY stock remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Thin Film Electronics ASA has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

