Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,664,411 shares in the company, valued at $659,101,744.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $1,474,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $3,035,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $1,628,190.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,501,596.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $2,727,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $918,720.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,763,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

