Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

NYSE:THO opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

