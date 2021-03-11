thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.70

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $14.00. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 1,129 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYEKF shares. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

