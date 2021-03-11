Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 6,334 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Myriad Genetics accounts for about 2.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,615. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

