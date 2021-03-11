Tiger Global Management Llc Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

APO stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,420. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

