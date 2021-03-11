Timothy B. Goodell Sells 4,089 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $294,653.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,986,146.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HES opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

