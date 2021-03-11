Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $131.60

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.60 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.27). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.38), with a volume of 348,870 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £206.29 million and a PE ratio of -19.27.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.