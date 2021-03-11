TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $239,410.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,694.13 or 1.00047233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00034108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00101513 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003290 BTC.

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,045,875 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

