Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Gap Down to $66.60

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.60 ($0.87), but opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.84). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 51,508 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.65 million and a PE ratio of -16.24.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.