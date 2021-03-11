Total (EPA:FP) Given a €50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.25 ($50.88).

FP stock opened at €41.31 ($48.60) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.79. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

