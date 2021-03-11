Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$32.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOU. Cormark upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (up previously from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.27.

TOU stock traded up C$1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,963. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$27.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,771,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$171,335,788.42. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $406,840.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

