Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

